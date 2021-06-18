Cleveland Indians' 'Slider' Is Rated The Worst Mascot In MLB

Turns out, Slider might not be as popular as some Clevelanders might think.

The giant, pink and yellow Cleveland Indians mascot is the worst one in Major League Baseball.

That’s according to a recent survey of more than 2,000 fans across the country, conducted by Play USA. Play USA aims to “provide readers with news and resources related to legal, regulated online gambling options in the United States,” the site explains.

MLB fans participating in the survey rated each mascot on a scale of 1 to 5. The score available online is an average for each mascot, Play USA states.

Slider fell to the bottom of the list, ranking No. 27 of 27 with an average rating of 2.70 stars.

But that’s not all — Slider also ranked No. 3 on the Most Obnoxious Mascots list, based on behavior during games. Slider made that list, along with Phillie Phanatic of the Philadelphia Phillies, Baxter of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Swinging Friar of the San Diego Padres, and Blooper of the Atlanta Braves.

These are the Top 10 teams with the most popular mascots in the MLB, according to the survey:

Chicago Cubs Detroit Tigers Colorado Rockies Minnesota Twins Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds New York Mets Kansas City Royals

See the full list here.