DaBaby Heads Back To High School In 'Ball If I Want To' Video

We're days away from summer but DaBaby is having one last high school celebration in the video for his new single, "Ball If I Want To."

As his second solo offering of the year, the just-released track was produced by D.A. Got That Dope and hears the chart-topper flex to the fullest. "Bitch, it ain't even my birthday but I can ball if I want to/ Pull up, foreign cars if I want to/ Hop out that bitch with that iron in my jumpsuit/ Just do what I say and I love you," he says in the hook. The single follows the release of "Masterpiece," which dropped at the top of the year.

On the video front, the North Carolina native hops into the director's seat to film a clip that surely wouldn't be approved by the PTA. Alongside a cheer squad and giant baby mascot, the rapper is the center of a rowdy student body spectacle. "Ball If I Want To" was first previewed in a promotional video for his May 28 and 29 performances at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Aside from dropping new music, DaBaby is set to hit the stage at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27. He's one of 16 performers for the event, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Additionally, he leads the pack of nominees with seven honors, alongside Megan Thee Stallion.