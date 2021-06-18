Feedback

Daredevil Alex Harvill Dies During World Record Motorcycle Jump Practice

By Bill Galluccio

June 18, 2021

Motocross biker jumping
Photo: Getty Images

Daredevil Alex Harvill died on Thursday (June 17) while practicing for a world-record ramp-to-dirt motorcycle jump. Harvill was planning to attempt a 351-foot jump, which is equivalent to the length of a football field from goal post to goal post, during the Moses Lake Airshow on Thursday.

Harvill was doing a practice run at the Grant County International Airport, which is about 105 miles southwest of Spokane, Washington, when his motorcycle crashed into the top edge of the large dirt landing ramp. His helmet flew off, and he was thrown from his bike, landing nearly 20 feet away.

An on-site medical team rushed to help Harvill while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. Harvill was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends, and loved ones," Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said in a statement.

Harvill was trying to break the record set by Australia's Robbie Maddison on March 29, 2008. He already owned the world record for dirt-to-dirt jump, which he established in 2013 by completing a 297-foot jump.

Chat About Daredevil Alex Harvill Dies During World Record Motorcycle Jump Practice

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.