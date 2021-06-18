Feedback

Demi Lovato Launches Face Masks For Non-Binary Pride

By James Dinh

June 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato has linked with Henry Masks for a special 2021 Pride face mask collaboration.

As per a recent announcement, Lovato has teamed up with Henry Masks for a limited edition four-pack, which includes prints inspired by the colors of the trans flag and non-binary flag. With a unique design, the masks, which are washable and reusable, are shaped to make breathing easy (and more comfortable) for long periods of time. The four-pack is priced at $49.50 and available at HenryMask.com.

"#Pride is a celebration of our community, and this year I wanted to think of a way to give back," Lovato said of the partnership on her Instagram. "I've partnered with @henrymasks to create a custom limited edition 4 pack mask collection designed by @richfresh!!" Meanwhile, the brand chimed in on the Demi Lovato x HENRY four-pack partnership, saying, "Their story of triumph and perseverance inspires us all."

Lovato and Henry Masks will donate 25 percent of proceeds from sales of the limited-edition pack to The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles Center for Transyouth Health and Development, which focuses on youth and their families as they navigate their gender journey.

