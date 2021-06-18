Fat Joe Teams Up With The Dad Gang To Celebrate Black Fatherhood

Fat Joe has teamed up with The Dad Gang to celebrate Black fatherhood.

As per a recent announcement, the rapper will partake in the collective's second annual March of Dads in Brooklyn, New York on Father's Day (June 20). The walk will kick off at 10 AM at Grand Army Plaza with opening remarks from Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and make its way to the Brooklyn Museum. Before it begins, the rapper, who happens to be a father of three, will also present The Dad Gang with a donation from CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy, which will go to the non-profit Random Acts of Dadness organization. Free gifts will be given out to the first 100 fathers who arrive on-site.

Over on Instagram, the hip-hop vet showed love to the fathers of the world. "I'm raising a glass of @cirocvs to all the dads out there on their own fatherhood journeys," he captioned the post. "I'm so blessed to be a father to three amazing children and to still have my Pops with me. Every man has a different circumstance, but the most important part of fatherhood is showing up. This Sunday, I’ll be showing up in a big way for the #VerySpecialDads @thedadgang March in New York. Hope to see you there."

Sean Williams, the founder of The Dad Gang, was inspired to start the organization about seven years ago after an encounter with a woman in a predominately white neighborhood in Long Island, New York. "The woman approached me and said it was so good to see that I stuck around," he told CBS New York. "It was not a compliment … That whole stereotype about Black dads being missing in action and MIA. It's not the normal."

Click here for more information on how you can participate in the second annual March of Dad.