Foo Fighters Cover The Bee Gees For Special Record Store Day Album

Foo Fighters have prepped something special for Record Store Day 2021 and it pays tribute to the Bee Gees.

As per a recent announcement, the group has recorded a collection called Hail Satin, which boasts 10 tracks, including four Bee Gee covers. It drops July 17 via a limited-edition vinyl as part of Record Store Day's second wave of 2021 events. Recorded at the collective's 606 Studios, the set will round out with live studio versions of cuts from their latest album, Medicine at Midnight. While Side One of the vinyl includes "You Should Be Dancing," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing," Side Two features "Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter."

The Bee Gees happen to be a sweet spot for the rock vets as noted by their unveiling of the Dee Gees, their disco moniker. Back in February, the group took to BBC Radio 2’s Sofa Session to share a cover of "You Should Be Dancing" and explained how the rendition came about.

"We've been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ‘Record a cover song for Jo,'" frontman Dave Grohl admitted. "And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘Okay ... how do you wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.'"