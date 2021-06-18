Get To Know Rising Canadian Rapper 404Vincent

404Vincent is an artist on the rise.

While the sentiment can be overused these days, in 404vincent's case, it speaks perfectly to where the Canadian rapper is on his journey; he hasn't "made it" in the household name sense, but he has what it takes to do just that.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, the 21-year-old, who said he was raised to the sounds of Adele, Prince, and 50 Cent, spoke about still perfecting his craft. So much so, he called himself a visitor rather than a student of hip hop, explaining that he hasn't yet earned his stripes but is putting in the work to do so.

His honesty about his journey speaks to who 404Vincent is as an artist. As he explained, he became who he is today out of tragedy. The loss of his best friend Ryan nearly two years ago "changed everything for him." It was after Ryan's death that, in the "Talk a Lot" rapper's own words, he "stopped making corny a** sh*t that wasn't full of substance" and began making music he knew his best friend would be proud of.

Today his music is very much so authentic to who 404Vincent is now — a 21-year-old rapper who is still figuring things out but has locked in on who he wants to be as an artist as well as the goals he's working to achieve. It's his authenticity that he says separates him from his peers and what will undoubtedly ensure his longevity in the industry.

