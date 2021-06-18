Hear Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith, Hardy's 'Worst Country Song Of All Time'
By Regina Star
June 18, 2021
Brantley Gilbert, Hardy, and Toby Keith have joined forces for “The Worst Country Song of All Time.”
This Friday (June 18) marked the release of Gilbert’s new collaboration with his fellow crooners, who band together on a tongue-in-cheek record that sees the trio playfully poking fun at everything there is to love about the culture of country music, from beer to “mama’s homemade fried chicken.”
“I hate beer and honky-tonk women / I don't eat deer and I can't stand fishing / And I don't know the words to Family Tradition / Folsom Prison, or Walk The Line / And I think sweet tea is overrated / And all the roads were made for paving / Yeah, this is the worst country song of all time,” the 36-year-old croons over the twangy guitar production.
Bursting in after, Keith sings sarcastically: “I’m too good for Solo cups / Your mama’s homemade fried chicken sucks.”
In a press release, Gilbert recalls Hardy coming up with the idea for “The Worst Country Song of All Time.”
"He said, ‘Guys, I know this is crazy, but I had a title I put down in my phone: ‘The Worst Country Song of All Time,’’” Gilbert recalled.
"We all laughed it off, because obviously it was a joke. Then, we all were throwing out lines we thought were funny. The next thing you know, we’ve got this song written, and the rest is history in the making,” he explained.
Speaking of landing a legend like Keith for the track, Gilbert said: "As far as Toby goes it’s freakin’ Toby Keith! He’s written some of the best and put out some of my favorite country songs of all time. So having him on it is kind of like that final seal of approval."
Hear how Brantley Gilbert landed Toby Keith for the song below: