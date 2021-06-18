Hear Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith, Hardy's 'Worst Country Song Of All Time'

Brantley Gilbert, Hardy, and Toby Keith have joined forces for “The Worst Country Song of All Time.”

This Friday (June 18) marked the release of Gilbert’s new collaboration with his fellow crooners, who band together on a tongue-in-cheek record that sees the trio playfully poking fun at everything there is to love about the culture of country music, from beer to “mama’s homemade fried chicken.”

“I hate beer and honky-tonk women / I don't eat deer and I can't stand fishing / And I don't know the words to Family Tradition / Folsom Prison, or Walk The Line / And I think sweet tea is overrated / And all the roads were made for paving / Yeah, this is the worst country song of all time,” the 36-year-old croons over the twangy guitar production.

Bursting in after, Keith sings sarcastically: “I’m too good for Solo cups / Your mama’s homemade fried chicken sucks.”