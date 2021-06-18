Heat Alert Continues For Oklahoma City As Summer Weather Bakes State

It'll be a few days before the summer temperatures in Oklahoma City drop.

The Emergency Medical Services Authority will continue its heat alert through the weekend after paramedics responded to six heat-related emergency calls on Thursday, KFOR reported.

Since June 9, EMSA responded to more than 80 heat-related emergency calls as hot weather blankets Oklahoma and central and southwestern parts of the United States.

“We are warmer than normal, but for a lot of it, you kind of look at the dew point, the temperature that represents how much actual moisture is in the air, because we’re going to be hot anyway. When the dew point temperatures start getting into the 70s, that’s when we get really, really muggy, and that’s when your heat index goes up," National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike told the Oklahoman.

There is a 20% chance of rain in Oklahoma City on Saturday, but the temperatures won't dip into the upper 80s until Monday.

Until then, people are advised to take precautions before spending time outdoors.

Heat safety tips: