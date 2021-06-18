Kelsea Ballerini Singsalong With Elmo During Her Sesame Street Debut

Kelsea Ballerini has made her Sesame Street debut.

The 27-year-old country star joined Elmo and his friends in a family-friendly singalong during a recent episde. "I wanna sing a song all about families," Ballerini tells Elmo in a clip posted to Sesame Street's YouTube page. Together, they're celebrating Family Day.

"Elmo loves his family," Elmo says in the clip, to which Ballerini responds: "I love my family too. Actually, I love all families ... because every family's different."