Man Shoots Himself In The Face By Accident At Ohio Gun Range

An Ohio sheriff is speaking out about gun safety after a man was caught on video accidentally shooting himself in the face.

It happened at a Geauga County gun range on Wednesday evening (June 16). The victim — who will not face charges stemming from the accidental gunfire — is expected to recover, and no one else was hurt at the range, the Fox 8 I-Team reported Thursday night (June 17), upon reviewing the footage.

“We weren’t sure what happened. I mean, we had a call of a man with a gunshot wound to the face,” Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand explained to the station. “...The video shows that he is shooting a 9 mm automatic and when he shot, and when he shot, it ejected the shell and it went right down the back of his shirt. So, because that’s hot — it’s brass — he started to move around and his other hand just came and the gun discharged and went through his cheek and out the top part of his other cheek.”

Hildenbrand also stressed the importance of proper training and safety: “…This is why you have to be educated when you have firearms. You can’t just own a firearm and think that you know what’s gonna happen.”