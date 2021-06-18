Meghan Markle Celebrates 'The Bench' Becoming A Best Seller With A Note
By Emily Lee
June 18, 2021
Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench is officially a best seller. The Duchess of Sussex took to the Archewell website to thank everyone who supported the project over the past few weeks.
"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation, and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," Meghan wrote. "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."
The Bench published on June 8, just four days after Meghan gave birth to her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana. The story of The Bench was inspired by Prince Harry's sweet bond with their son, Archie Harrison.
"Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike," Meghan continued in her note. "Thank you for supporting me in this special project."
The Bench was illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson. Ahead of the book's release, Meghan gushed over Robinson's talent. "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," the Duchess said in a statement. "My hope is that The Benchresonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."