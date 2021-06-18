Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench is officially a best seller. The Duchess of Sussex took to the Archewell website to thank everyone who supported the project over the past few weeks.

"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation, and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," Meghan wrote. "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."

The Bench published on June 8, just four days after Meghan gave birth to her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana. The story of The Bench was inspired by Prince Harry's sweet bond with their son, Archie Harrison.

"Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike," Meghan continued in her note. "Thank you for supporting me in this special project."