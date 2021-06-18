Naked Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into 3 Homes, Assaulting Homeowner

Authorities in Missouri arrested a naked man who was terrorizing a neighborhood early Thursday (June 17) morning. Police responded to a call about a break-in in the city of Moberly just after 2 a.m. and encountered the suspect being chased down the street by one of his victims.

As officers approached the suspect, identified as J’Angelo Robinson, 35, he refused to comply and resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody, and officers learned that he was suspected of breaking into three homes in the neighborhood and assaulting one of the homeowners. Police said that a child was present in one of the homes that Robinson is accused of breaking into.

Officials did not provide any information about the person who was assaulted or say if they were injured. They said that the homes were damaged during the break-ins but did not provide any details about the extent of the damage Robinson allegeldy caused.

Robinson was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond on two charges of first-degree burglary and one charge of third-degree assault. He was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child, but prosecutors decided to drop that charge when the warrant was issued on Friday.