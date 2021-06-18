Feedback

Tropical Storm Warning: Up To 20 Inches Of Rain Expected For Gulf Coast

By Jason Hall

June 18, 2021

Tropical storm and spooky seascape
Photo: Getty Images

A weather system moving toward the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday (June 17) is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Claudette, leading to warnings across several states.

USA TODAY AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller reports coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle could all be hit by heavy rains and flooding on Friday (June 18) and throughout the weekend.

According to Miller, parts of Louisiana could get as much as 20 inches of rainfall during the weekend.

"A hurricane is unlikely," Miller said, adding, "a mere tropical depression or tropical storm can unleash a tremendous amount of rain once over land, and that remains the primary concern."

USA TODAY reports the system "remained poorly organized" by nightfall Thursday as the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for southeast Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect late Friday to Saturday to be timeframe in which landfall will most likely take place on the Louisiana coastline, however, landfall may occur anywhere near the Texas-Louisiana border to the western part of the Florida Panhandle, according to Miller.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that an Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is set to investigate the disturbance if needed.

"The low should begin to move northward by this afternoon, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form by late tonight or on Friday," the hurricane center said via USA TODAY. "Regardless of development, a high risk of rip currents is expected by Friday, with the potential for very heavy rain, a few brief tornadoes, high surf and minor coastal flooding this weekend."

Forecasters are urging residents in the areas expected to be affected to not focus solely on the forecast point of landfall as storms could spread out to other areas.

Chat About Tropical Storm Warning: Up To 20 Inches Of Rain Expected For Gulf Coast

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.