Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Van Halen’s ninth album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. To celebrate the effort, here are 14 things you might not have known about it:

1. The album came out when censorship was a hot button issue and Sammy Hagar was trying to push the envelope. He initially wanted to call the album F***, but pulled back.

2. Hagar’s friend, boxer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, told him that the f-word is actually an acronym for “for unlawful carnal knowledge” (though it isn’t). The band decided that would be the name of the record.

3. The phrase “for unlawful carnal knowledge” was first used by the band Coven. They named a song that on their 1969 albumWitchcraft Destroys Minds & Reaps Souls.

4. The band worked on the album for 13 months, completing it less than two months before it hit shelves.

5. Six singles came off For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge: “Poundcake,” “Right Now,” “Runaround,” “Top of the World,” “Man on a Mission” and “The Dream is Over.”

6. To create the intro for the opening track, “Poundcake,” Eddie Van Halen held a battery-operated power drill up to the pickups on his guitar.

7. “Poundcake” was the first single off the album and went to number one on the rock charts.