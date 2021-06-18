Why June 18th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience made their debut performance at the Monterey Pop Festival. It was at that show where the rocker first famously lit his guitar on fire.

In 2011, E Street saxophonist Clarence Clemons died six days after suffering a stroke.

In 1994, The Beastie Boys’ fourth album, Ill Communication, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

In 1991, Van Halen released their ninth album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, also known by the first letter of each of those words.

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac went to number one on the singles chart with “Dreams,” the group’s first and only US number one.

In 1996, Beck released his hit fourth full-length record, Odelay.

In 1997, Oasis supported U2 at a gig in Oakland, California during the Irish rockers’ North American tour.

And in 1977, Johnny Rotten and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols were beaten and stabbed by patriotic drunks in a parking lot by a London pub. The drunks were angry about the band’s song “God Save the Queen.” It was a bad week for Cook, who was beaten again the next day by a group of men with iron pipes.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)