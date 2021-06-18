Why June 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience released the single “Purple Haze.”

In 2003, the opening date of the Lollapalooza Tour featuring Audioslave and Queens of the Stone Age had to be canceled because organizers felt Jane’s Addiction’s stage wouldn’t fit in the venue, Michigan’s Ionia County Fairgrounds.

In 1982, Asia topped the charts when their self-titled debut went to number one.

In 1987, Guns N’ Roses performed for the first time in the U-K, taking the stage at a sold-out show at London’s Marquee Club.

And in 2012, the former Chief Financial Officer for Pearl Jam was charged with 33 counts of theft for allegedly stealing at least 380-thousand dollars from the band over several years, spending it on lavish vacations, wine, and spa treatments.

(H/T This Day in Music)