Why June 19th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 17, 2022

KROQ Acoustic Xmas
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience released the single “Purple Haze.”

In 2003, the opening date of the Lollapalooza Tour featuring Audioslave and Queens of the Stone Age had to be canceled because organizers felt Jane’s Addiction’s stage wouldn’t fit in the venue, Michigan’s Ionia County Fairgrounds.

In 1982, Asia topped the charts when their self-titled debut went to number one.

In 1987, Guns N’ Roses performed for the first time in the U-K, taking the stage at a sold-out show at London’s Marquee Club.

And in 2012, the former Chief Financial Officer for Pearl Jam was charged with 33 counts of theft for allegedly stealing at least 380-thousand dollars from the band over several years, spending it on lavish vacations, wine, and spa treatments.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.