Why June 20th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1998, Black Sabbath, the Foo Fighters, Korn, Pantera, Limp Bizkit and many others took the stage at England’s Ozzfest, the first-ever Ozzfest that took place outside of the U-S.

In 1969, a young David Bowie signed his record deal with Mercury Records. The label had to wait three years for him to produce a successful follow-up to Space Oddity.

In 2000, Deftones released their third album, White Pony, which featured songs like “Change (In the House of Flies),” Back to School (Mini Maggit),” “Digital Bath” and “Elite.”

In 1980, Billy Joel had his first number one song when “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” topped the charts.

And in 2009, Green Day had the first-ever number one song on the new Billboard Rock Songs chart with “Know Your Enemy” off 21st Century Breakdown. It also topped the Alternative Songs and Mainstream Rock Tracks chart – the first of only three songs to do that.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)