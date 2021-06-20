Kylie Jenner Says She & Tyga Are 'Not Friends' Post-Breakup

It's been four years since Kylie Jenner and Tyga were a thing, but the two don't talk anymore.

During the Thursday (June 17) reunion special for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the beauty mogul spoke about her relationship with her former flame. "We're not friends," Jenner told the reunion’s host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him."

The two began dating in October 2014. They went on to break up a number of times throughout their romance and officially called it quits in April 2017.

As you know, Jenner went on to date Travis Scott and start a family with the rapper. The two welcomed daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018. Jenner spoke about the father of her child, admitting why he never appeared on the E! reality show. "I don't know. I guess sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed and I never pressured him to be on the show," she explained.