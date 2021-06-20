One Dead, One Hurt After Pickup Truck Drives Through Florida Pride Parade

One person was killed, and another person remains hospitalized after a pickup truck plowed into them as they prepared to march in the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors. Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Authorities said that the driver and both victims were members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. The pickup truck was supposed to be part of the group's entry in the parade.

"Our fellow Chorus members were those injured, and the driver is also a part of the Chorus family," Justin Knight, president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, said in a statement. "To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community."

The driver exited the truck after the crash and was yelling and cursing at police officers as they tried to take him into custody.

Authorities did not say if the driver intentionally ran over the two men, but witnesses said it looked intentional.

"We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School," spectator Christina Currie told the Orlando Sentinal. "All of a sudden, there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic."

It is unclear what charges if any, the driver will face. Officials said that the FBI is assisting in the investigation.