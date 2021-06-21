5 Ways To Stay Cool During The Heat Wave In Western Washington

With that said, here are some tips to stay cool during this heatwave:

Stay hydrated! Probably one of the most important things to do, since adequate water intake staves off dehydration, migraines, and even heat stroke. Keep your fridge stocked with bottled water or pitchers of water.

Keep some sources of ice on hand. Going back to the water, don't be afraid to stick those water bottles in the freezer. Ice can be great for cooling down or even sticking in front of fans to blow cool air. It doesn't have to even be water -- use gel packs or other ice packs for the same effect.

Drink hot beverages. Cold drinks are refreshing on hot days, but hot drinks can do the trick for you. The heat from, for example, tea or coffee counteracts the heat by raising your core temperature, causing you to sweat and cool down faster.

Take warm, not cold showers. The same principle applies here! Cold showers feel good but warm (not hot) showers can do a better job of cooling you down. Not only that, but cold water shrinks your pores, which traps the warmth inside your body more, according to Home & Gardens. You'll end up feeling just as warm getting out of the shower before you got in.

Turn off and unplug your appliances. This applies to those that produce heat when they're running, according to Today. You should also use alternatives to your typical housework, such as grilling instead of using a stove or hanging laundry instead of using your dryer.

Keep these tips in mind throughout the rest of summer!