Ariana Grande Drops 'pov' Live Music Video
By Emily Lee
June 21, 2021
Whew. Ariana Grande doesn't hold back in her latest musical venture.
On Monday (June 21), Grande launched a new live performance video series in partnership with Vevo with her hit song 'pov.' The live performance sees Grande standing amid flowers and surrounded by ethereal purple light. While the set is certainly gorgeous, it's Grande's unmatched vocals that steal the show—again.
The live music video for 'pov' is the first of many performances set to be released. As part of her partnership with Vevo, the pop superstar will release more live videos for songs off her latest studio album, positions.
“We are so excited to release these exclusive video performances to Ariana’s fans,” JP Evangelista, Vevo’s Senior Vice President of Content, Programming & Marketing, said in a statement. “We’ve loved Ariana’s music for years, and it’s been such a privilege to watch her artistry grow and evolve. An immensely creative and collaborative artist is key to these visually stunning performances and Ariana embodies that — her efforts translated beautifully onscreen. We look forward to seeing her continue to blossom and hope everyone enjoys watching these.”