Ariana Grande Drops 'pov' Live Music Video

Whew. Ariana Grande doesn't hold back in her latest musical venture.

On Monday (June 21), Grande launched a new live performance video series in partnership with Vevo with her hit song 'pov.' The live performance sees Grande standing amid flowers and surrounded by ethereal purple light. While the set is certainly gorgeous, it's Grande's unmatched vocals that steal the show—again.

The live music video for 'pov' is the first of many performances set to be released. As part of her partnership with Vevo, the pop superstar will release more live videos for songs off her latest studio album, positions.