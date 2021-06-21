Feedback

Avril Lavigne Resurrects 'Sk8er Boi' With Tony Hawk In Epic First TikTok

By Taylor Fields

June 22, 2021

Avril Lavigne In Concert
Photo: Getty Images

It's the collab we all deserved. Avril Lavigne is officially on TikTok, and her first video is a beautiful nostalgic tribute to her famous 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi" featuring the most famous "Sk8er Boi" of them all, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

In the video, fans can see Avril sitting on top of a halfpipe in an all black outfit, and the pièce de résistance — her TIE! She brought back the tie for this, people. Anyway, Avril is lip syncing along to "Sk8er Boi" as she sings the song's lyrics, "He wanted her/ She'd never tell/ Secretly she wanted him as well/ But all of her friends/ Stuck up their nose/ They had a problem with his baggy clothes."

Then, the camera zooms in on ~ THE tie ~ and when it zooms back out, it's Tony Hawk! Rocking the tie, Hawk hit the halfpipe and did what he does best as the rest of the song continues on, "He was a skater boy/ She said, 'See you later, boy'/ He wasn't good enough for her/ She had a pretty face/ But her head was up in space/ She needed to come back down to earth."

Sharing some behind the scenes shots from the video, Lavigne announced that she had officially joined TikTok on Instagram, writing along with the pictures, "I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!" Hawk also shared Avril's Instagram on his Stories to his followers.

"Sk8er Boi" is off of Avril's debut 2002 album Let Go, which also featured "Complicated" and "I'm With You." The album earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Avril Lavigne

