Charlotte Councilmember Suggests Arresting People Giving Money To Homeless
By Jason Hall
June 21, 2021
A Charlotte City councilmember is standing by his comments suggesting criminal punishment for people who give money or food to homeless individuals.
Tariq Bohari told FOX 46 he has no regrets about suggesting that anyone giving donations to homeless people instead of charities and organizations are causing more harm than good and that "perhaps we explore making that a misdemeanor."
“People aren’t getting it and they’re still bringing food and clothing and resources directly to folks that are out there right now. They’re only making themselves feel good,” Bokhari said.
On Friday (June 18), Bokhari told FOX 46 that he didn't regret his comments "even one little bit" and instead continued to urge city leaders to create bold strategies to combat homelessness.
BOLD STRATEGIES: A Charlotte City Councilmember says he has no regrets after his comments about the city’s homeless population caused outrage. “Perhaps we explore making that a misdemeanor,” Bokhari said, referring to giving money directly to the homeless. https://t.co/3IN1R4QmXx— FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) June 19, 2021
“Whether its tent city or the levels of aggressive panhandling or people not getting the help they need, it’s not working,” Bokhari said.
Charlotte city officials are currently working on a five-year plan to end homelessness and expand affordable housing, with details expected to be unveiled about the plan itself and how it will be paid for in the coming months.
“Who are we to say don’t give to this person when clearly we can see a need here,” said Deborah Woolard, founder of the charity Block Love Charlotte, via FOX 46.