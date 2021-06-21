Charlotte Councilmember Suggests Arresting People Giving Money To Homeless

A Charlotte City councilmember is standing by his comments suggesting criminal punishment for people who give money or food to homeless individuals.

Tariq Bohari told FOX 46 he has no regrets about suggesting that anyone giving donations to homeless people instead of charities and organizations are causing more harm than good and that "perhaps we explore making that a misdemeanor."

“People aren’t getting it and they’re still bringing food and clothing and resources directly to folks that are out there right now. They’re only making themselves feel good,” Bokhari said.

On Friday (June 18), Bokhari told FOX 46 that he didn't regret his comments "even one little bit" and instead continued to urge city leaders to create bold strategies to combat homelessness.