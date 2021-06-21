Feedback

Claudette Strengthens Back Into Tropical Storm, Moves Towards The Carolinas

By Bill Galluccio

June 21, 2021

Photo: National Hurricane Center

Claudette has regained strength and is now a tropical storm again as it barrels towards North and South Carolina on Monday (June 21) morning with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Claudette dumped heavy rain and spawned tornados when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast over the weekend. It dumped up to 15 inches of rain as it moved across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

Greg Cromer, the mayor of Slidell, Louisiana, told Nola.com that he hasn't seen that much rain since 1995 when a storm dumped 25 inches of rain.

"The difference between then and last night was in 1995, we had 25 inches of rain in 24 hours," Cromer said. "Last night, we had 10 to 12 in three hours."

"If we'd had a fourth hour," he continued, "we would've been looking at a substantial amount of damage this morning.

The storm claimed the lives of 13 people, including nine children and one adult who died in a multi-vehicle car accident on an Alabama highway. A 24-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their house near Tuscaloosa, and a 23-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a flooded creek.

As Claudette moved east, the storm gained strength and now threatens the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds. A tropical storm warning was in effect along the coast, stretching from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to the Outer Banks. Claudette is expected to dump several inches of rain across the two states and could spawn tornados.

Claudette is moving at 25 mph and is expected to head into the Atlantic Ocean by the end of the day before moving north towards Nova Scotia.

Chat About Claudette Strengthens Back Into Tropical Storm, Moves Towards The Carolinas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.