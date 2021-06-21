Florida Woman Shocked When She Discovers $1 Billion In Her Bank Account

A Florida woman was shocked when she discovered that her bank account balance was nearly $1 billion. Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase Bank on Saturday (June 19) to take out $20 but decided to check her account balance first.

The ATM printed her a receipt, saying her account had $999,985,855.94 in it.

"Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery, but I was horrified," she told WFLA.

The situation got stranger when she tried to withdrawal $20.

"When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we'll give you the $20, but that'll cause an overdraft, and you will be charged, and I said, 'Oh, just forget it.'"

Yonkowski knew that she couldn't keep the money and hasn't touched her account since.

"I know I've read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it, and I wouldn't do that anyway because it's not my money," she said.

Yonkowski has been trying to contact Chase bank to resolve the issue but has been unable to get in touch with a customer service agent. She told WFLA that she is concerned about losing her money to cybercriminals and hopes to clear up the issue in person at her bank.