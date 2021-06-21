Frank Iero Adopts 8-Year-Old Distant Relative Of His Beloved Dog Sweet Pea

In February 2018, Frank Iero delivered the sad news that his beloved dog Sweet Pea had passed away. On Monday (June 21), the My Chemical Romance guitarist got to announce some much happier news: that he adopted Sweet Pea's "8 year old 8 pound distant relative/descendant" Millie. He revealed the newest member of the "Lero" family in a sweet Instagram post.

"dear frends, this is Millie," he wrote alongside a picture of the pup. "Millie is an 8 year old 8 pound distant relative/descendant of my beloved Sweet Pea, god of all wire hair skunkdogwizards (rip 🙏😢)"

"Unfortunately Millie’s previous owner was elderly and passed away," he continued. "But thanks to the kind folks at @houndsinpounds Millie was rescued from the shelter and is getting a new family here in NJ. Thank you @houndsinpounds for taking such good care of this little one and for entrusting us to be her new forever home. Stay tuned as Lois and Soup help Millie grieve and get acclimated to her new life as a Lero. And you can probably also watch me spoil this skunk rotten. 🤷‍♀️"

Millie isn't the first dog Iero's rescued since the pandemic began. In October, he introduced fans to Soup the puppy.

See his post below.