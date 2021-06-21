This is heartbreaking.

On Monday (June 21), Friends star James Michael Tyler revealed the reason he wasn't able to attend the recent cast reunion. Tyler, who played Gunther for all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, is battling stage 4 prostate cancer. He was first diagnosed in 2018 and continues to undergo treatment.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," Tyler explained during a virtual visit to the Today Show. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. It's stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

Tyler spoke about how the cancer was first detected at an annual checkup, as well as the journey he's been on since that initial diagnosis three years ago. "I was 56-years-old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen," Tyler shared. "That came back at an extraordinarily high number. I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"