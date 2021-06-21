'Friends' Star James Michael Tyler Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
By Emily Lee
June 21, 2021
This is heartbreaking.
On Monday (June 21), Friends star James Michael Tyler revealed the reason he wasn't able to attend the recent cast reunion. Tyler, who played Gunther for all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, is battling stage 4 prostate cancer. He was first diagnosed in 2018 and continues to undergo treatment.
"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," Tyler explained during a virtual visit to the Today Show. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. It's stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."
Tyler spoke about how the cancer was first detected at an annual checkup, as well as the journey he's been on since that initial diagnosis three years ago. "I was 56-years-old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen," Tyler shared. "That came back at an extraordinarily high number. I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"
Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021
Tyler was then diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer and began undergoing hormone therapy, which "worked amazingly for about a year" and allowed the actor to "go about life regularly" while battling the disease. "All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and the night, and boom, life was pretty much normal," Tyler recalled "I was feeling fine, honestly. I had no symptoms, I didn't feel any symptoms. And it was very easy to regulate."
Over time, however, the cancer spread to his bones and spine, which resulted in paralysis of his lower body. "I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing," Tyler shared. "So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it's progressed."
Tyler is now receiving chemotherapy in order to "aggressively" fight the cancer. He decided to come forward about this health in order to raise awareness about the importance of getting those screenings that help catch prostate cancer early. "There are other options available to men if they catch it before me," Tyler emphasized. "Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It's easily detectable. If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with."
While recommendations about prostate cancer screenings from medical professionals vary, it's important to discuss all your available options with your doctor at your annual checkups.