Another fan asked H.E.R. who she would want to collaborate with, and aside from her biggest inspiration, Prince, the recording artist has a few other people in mind she'd like to work with. H.E.R. explained, "There's a ton of artists that I would have loved to collaborate with in the past, like Prince. He's one of my biggest inspirations, so I would have loved to have worked with Prince or just played with him at one time. But, Stevie Wonder is another one I want to write with. I'm a huge Kendrick Lamar fan, I feel like me and Kendrick would make something really go. And Drake. I haven't worked with Drake yet, and we always talk about it, but hopefully that'll happen soon."

Back in the fall, H.E.R. performed on Saturday Night Live while Adele hosted the sketch comedy show, and explained how it all ended up happening: a chance encounter with the UK singer in Jamaica. H.E.R. recalled, "I was actually in Jamaica prior to [SNL] and I wanted this villa in this hotel that we're staying in and they're like, 'Oh, you can't have that one.' I was like, 'Why, who's there?' They were like 'Adele is there.' And I was like, oh my gosh. I forgot about it. Two days later, I'm hearing karaoke happening and I'm hearing a voice, a familiar voice singing 'Valerie' by Amy Winehouse. And I'm like, that sounds like it's Adele. And we got to talk, and long after that she was like, have you been on SNL before? And I was like, no. The next day I got a call from my team. And they were like, Adele wants you to perform on SNL. And I was like, that's why she asked me! It was a crazy moment."

H.E.R. also talked about the type of legacy she'd like to leave after a fan had asked her to describe it in one word, and for the Back Of My Mind singer, that word is "impact." She explained, "My purposes are constantly evolving and changing and I'm gaining new ones. I'm learning more about myself and in my impact. I think that's probably the biggest word. It would be impact. Just to know that I inspired or empowered other young girls who were like me before to chase their dreams, and that they could be anything they wanted to be, that they didn't have to be boxed into a certain image into a certain genre, into a certain message. We, as women, represent so many different things and I'd like to be a champion for women to be able to stand for whatever it is, and for men and for everybody to just be able to be their true selves, and be successful, and be able to do that every single day."

After making her movie debut in Yes Day with Jennifer Garner, H.E.R. would like to continue on and follow her passion for acting — but also revealed that "music comes first." She told Angie Martinez, "Acting has been a passion of mine for a really long time, but music comes first, you know, one world at a time. It's the conquer, but the goal is to be like Childish Gambino, who has a show and is also an incredible artist. And, that's always been the goal just because it's fun. Acting is fun and it's something I feel like I could do. And, I think it's going to be really fun to see me playing different people, and you'll see it soon. I'll be on the big screen soon."