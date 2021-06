There are a ton of new titles hitting Netflix next month. With July right around the corner, it's time to start looking ahead to all the exciting (and binge-able!) TV shows, documentaries, and films that will soon be available to stream. From the entire Twilight film saga to the highly anticipated second season of Outer Banks, here's everything coming to Netflix in July 2021:

July 1st:

Audible (2021)—Netflix Original

Dynasty Warriors (2021)—Netflix Original

Generation 56k (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Hampstead (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021)—Netflix Original

Mother’s Day (2016)

Ophelia (2018)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Sword of Trust (2019)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Young Royals (Season 1)—Netflix Original

July 2nd:

Big Timber (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Fear Street: 1994 (2021)—Netflix Original

Haseen Dillruba (2021)—Netflix Original

Mortel (Season 2)—Netflix Original

The 8th Night (2021)—Netflix Original

July 4th:

We the People (Season 1)—Netflix Original

July 6th:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2)—Netflix Original

July 7th: