Here's What Tom Brady Said About Playing Until He's 50
By Jason Hall
June 21, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be beating Father Time on the gridiron, but even he doesn't believe he can play forever.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he'd let the 43-year-old quarterback play until he's 50, but Brady, who agreed to a two-year extension with Tampa Bay in March, is focused on completing the remainder of his contract before making a decision on his football future.
"50? That's a long time. Even for me, that's a long time," Brady told USA TODAY via Jori Epstein in response to Licht's comment. "I've always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I'll be 44, so next year I'll be 45. I got a two-year contract.
"I'm going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens, but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that's enough, then that would be enough."
Earlier this month, Brady revealed he needed the same surgical procedure he underwent in February even prior to his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion told reporters at the Bucs' minicamp that he's confident "he'll be able to do some different things" he was unable to do in 2020 now that's finally had the surgical procedure he needed since last offseason.
"It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May," Brady said. "I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year. Happy I did it.
"Something that certainly needed to be done. And there was a great outcome. I'm happy about that. I feel I'll be able to so some different things this year than I was able to do last year."
Brady still hasn't revealed the nature of his knee injury, but updates were provided by the quarterback, as well as head coach Bruce Arians, on his recovery throughout the offseason since the surgical procedure took place in February.
Despite the injury, Brady still managed to win his seventh Super Bowl victory and first with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
