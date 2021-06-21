Here's What Tom Brady Said About Playing Until He's 50

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be beating Father Time on the gridiron, but even he doesn't believe he can play forever.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he'd let the 43-year-old quarterback play until he's 50, but Brady, who agreed to a two-year extension with Tampa Bay in March, is focused on completing the remainder of his contract before making a decision on his football future.

"50? That's a long time. Even for me, that's a long time," Brady told USA TODAY via Jori Epstein in response to Licht's comment. "I've always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I'll be 44, so next year I'll be 45. I got a two-year contract.

"I'm going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens, but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that's enough, then that would be enough."

Earlier this month, Brady revealed he needed the same surgical procedure he underwent in February even prior to his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told reporters at the Bucs' minicamp that he's confident "he'll be able to do some different things" he was unable to do in 2020 now that's finally had the surgical procedure he needed since last offseason.

"It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May," Brady said. "I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year. Happy I did it.

"Something that certainly needed to be done. And there was a great outcome. I'm happy about that. I feel I'll be able to so some different things this year than I was able to do last year."