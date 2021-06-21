Heroic FedEx Driver Helps Family Escape House Fire During Delivery Route
June 21, 2021
A heroic FedEx driver helped a South Carolina family escape from a house fire during his delivery route.
Rashad Conwell told WBTV he was delivering a package to a house on Kiwi Point in Tega Cay when he noticed the neighbor's garage was on fire last Tuesday (June 15).
“My initial thought was get everybody out of the house because they’re always home, they’re always home,” Conwell said.
The FedEx driver said he immediately ran to the door and notified the woman who lived there about the garage catching fire and the flames quickly spreading.
WBTV made contact with the woman, who declined to do an interview, but said Conwell was the second person to notify her family about the house catching fire and that she was grateful for everyone involved speaking up.
A Tega Cay family escaped when their house went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. Everyone is okay. Tonight at 5:30, how a FedEx driver who was delivering packages in the neighborhood helped get them out before it was too late. .@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/4lDISWcLmh— Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) June 18, 2021
Conwell said the woman, her grandson and their dog ran out of the front door with him, while the woman's husband escaped separately, and all avoided injuries.
“I’m glad I was able to be there at the right time,” Conwell said.
Conwell, who's worked the same route in Tega Cay for the past six years, said he had nearly an entire truck of packages to deliver and was blocked by two fire trucks at the scene and "had to wheel the packages from my truck to another truck, then to two more trucks and I had to finish my route."
He confirmed that, with the help of his FedEx team, all of the packages were delivered on time.
Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty estimates that the fire caused about $700,000 in damages and the York County Deputy Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental, WBTV reports.