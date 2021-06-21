Heroic FedEx Driver Helps Family Escape House Fire During Delivery Route

A heroic FedEx driver helped a South Carolina family escape from a house fire during his delivery route.

Rashad Conwell told WBTV he was delivering a package to a house on Kiwi Point in Tega Cay when he noticed the neighbor's garage was on fire last Tuesday (June 15).

“My initial thought was get everybody out of the house because they’re always home, they’re always home,” Conwell said.

The FedEx driver said he immediately ran to the door and notified the woman who lived there about the garage catching fire and the flames quickly spreading.

WBTV made contact with the woman, who declined to do an interview, but said Conwell was the second person to notify her family about the house catching fire and that she was grateful for everyone involved speaking up.