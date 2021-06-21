Kane Brown Teases Unreleased Song 'I Can’t Love You Anymore': Listen

Kane Brown surprised fans with a never-before-heard song!

The country superstar made Father’s Day (June 20) extra special this weekend when he shared an unreleased song via Instagram. The romantic song, titled “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” overflows with love and affection as Brown serenades his sweetheart with sweet, endearing verses.

Although it’s unclear if Brown actually will officially unvault the record, but one thing’s for sure: He has a hit on his hands!

On the catchy guitar production, Brown croons: “I’m going to love you, want you, hold you, need you / like the waves that gently kiss the shore / girl if the world was ending and it all stopped spinning / we lost everything from roof to floor / through heartbreak and laughter / however many chapters / one thing that I know for sure / is I’m going to love you, till I can’t love you anymore.”