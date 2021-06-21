Louisville Zoo Visitors Will Soon Be Able To Walk Among Dinosaurs

If you ever wanted to know what it feels like to stand next to a moving T-Rex, you'll soon have your chance.

The Louisville Zoo will open its Dino Quest exhibit on Saturday, June 26, until Sunday, Sept. 19. The exhibit will consist of 19 different life-sized robotic dinosaurs, ranging from a 5-foot-long baby triceratops to a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Not only will this be a fun and unique opportunity for our guests, but it will also be an educational one that the whole family will enjoy. Dinosaurs are an extremely important part of animal history, and the ancestors of our reptile animal ambassadors at the Zoo today," Zoo Director John Walczak said in a statement.

This will be the largest robotic dinosaur exhibit ever, and will include creatures form the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods of history.

Since time travel still hasn't been invented and bringing back a real life dinosaur is impossible, the zoo tapped Dino Don, Inc. for the exhibit. The guy behind Dino Don is Don Lessem, who was Steven Spielberg's dinosaur advisor for the "Jurassic Park" films.

The Dino Quest exhibit will be free with regular Zoo admission.