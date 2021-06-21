Murder Suspect Forced Woman To Drive 2,000 Miles Before Turning Himself In

A 30-year-old man from Oregon who was wanted in connection with three murders turned himself in to authorities in Wisconsin. Oen Evan Nicholson is accused of killing his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, 83, at an RV park in North Bend, Oregon.

Officials said that after killing his father, Nicholson stole his truck and ran over two people, Anthony and Linda Oyster. Anthony was pronounced dead and Linda remains hospitalized in critical condition. Nicholson then drove to a marijuana dispensary where he shot and killed Jennifer L. Davidson.

“Words fall short of describing the tragedy that took place on Friday and the ensuing events in Lane County, and we are all left incredibly shaken,” said North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke. “This is something you hope never happens in your community, in the town you call home.”

After killing Davidson, Nicholson drove to a sporting goods store to purchase ammunition. He then left the truck and set it on fire before running into the woods. After torching the truck, Nicholson carjacked Laura Johnson at gunpoint and forced her to drive him north.

After driving for 33 hours and traveling over 2,000 miles, Johnson convinced Nicholson to turn himself in. He walked into a police station in Milwaukee and was taken into custody without incident. Johnson was unharmed and is flying back to her home.

"Me and my wife both feel amazing and what a Father's day gift that was handed back to me," Laura's father Dennis told KEZI.

Nicholson will be extradited back to Oregon where he is facing numerous charges including first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault.