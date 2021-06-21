Feedback

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Help Prince William At Royal Engagement

By Emily Lee

June 21, 2021

Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte gave their dad, Prince William, a helping hand during a royal engagement on Sunday (June 20). The Duke of Cambridge surprised runners at the Sandringham half marathon along with his two oldest children.

William kicked off the event with a short speech, as well as counting down to the starting whistle. In a sweet video captured by one of the participants, you can see George and Charlotte helping their dad get the race started.

The event, which raised funds for three local charities: East Anglian Air Ambulance, Break, and East Anglian Children's Hospices, was held on Father's Day, as well. Having two of his children by his side for the run must have been special for the Duke of Cambridge.

"We were really happy that HRH The Duke of Cambridge joined us as our Official Race Starter — along with his two children George and Charlotte," Aaron Murrell, the Race Director of Run Sandringham, told Insider. "The runners really enjoyed seeing them there as our special guests, and there was a fantastic atmosphere within the event village as they joined us on stage to start the Half Marathon event."

