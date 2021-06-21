Prince George and Princess Charlotte gave their dad, Prince William, a helping hand during a royal engagement on Sunday (June 20). The Duke of Cambridge surprised runners at the Sandringham half marathon along with his two oldest children.

William kicked off the event with a short speech, as well as counting down to the starting whistle. In a sweet video captured by one of the participants, you can see George and Charlotte helping their dad get the race started.

The event, which raised funds for three local charities: East Anglian Air Ambulance, Break, and East Anglian Children's Hospices, was held on Father's Day, as well. Having two of his children by his side for the run must have been special for the Duke of Cambridge.