More details about Prince William and Prince Harry's falling out have emerged. According to royal historian Robert Lacey, who consults on, The Crown, the brothers got into a heated argument over those Meghan Markle bullying claims.

Lacey released an updated version of his book, Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, which reported on the strained relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William. The new version includes more chapters and new material, including details on their clash over claims Meghan bullied a royal staff member.

For those who may have forgotten, one royal staffer allegedly reported Meghan to the Palace's human resources department for bullying back in October 2018. When the issue came to Prince William's attention, he reportedly confronted Prince Harry. Lacey writes the brothers had a "fierce and bitter" argument over the issue.

"When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted," an excerpt from Lacey's book reads. "Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan's alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter."

Following the blowup fight, William reportedly began the process of separating Harry and Meghan from their joint office. "William threw Harry out," a friend of the royal family told Lacey.

Lacy also reports that William was suspicious of Meghan from early on in her relationship with Harry and saw these claims as proof the former actress had an "agenda" for being with his brother. The book also claims Kate Middleton had been "wary of [Meghan] from the start," as well.

One Kensington Palace staffer described the situation differently, however, chalking the internal conflict up to a culture clash between the new American royal and the Palace. The staffer claims "people felt run over" by Meghan and "didn't know how to handle" her ambition.