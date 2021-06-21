This Town Is The Best Affordable Place To Live In Nebraska

House-hunting happens everywhere, but taking the right factors into account can make a big difference in getting the most bang for your buck.

Affordability is key, and that might vary depending on location, economic growth, home availability and more, Stacker pointed out.

In a previous report, the data journalism hub used Niche data to pinpoint the best cities, suburbs and towns in each state. Niche boiled down the best places to live using weather, schools, nightlife, diversity grades and other categories.

Stacker sought cities with affordable costs of living (including home values, grocery and gas prices, income and more), among other steps to find the best affordable places to live in each state.

So, which one was the best in Nebraska?

Chadron.

The Nebraska town showed a median household income of $44,773; a median home value of $117,500; and a median monthly rent of $655, Stacker shows.

Here’s what Stacker had to say about it:

“Historically, Chadron is most significant for its former status as a fur-trading post. The scenic city today has several tourist spots, such as the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, the Museum of the Fur Trade, the Nebraska National Forest, Pine Ridge National Recreation Area, and Nebraska's first state park.”

