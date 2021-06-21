Try Guessing The Name Of The Baby Born At Miami International Airport
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2021
A baby was brought into the world Sunday (June 20) at Miami International Airport, and you'll never guess her new name.
The woman who delivered the baby girl named her Mia, which happens to be the abbreviation of the South Florida Airport, according to Local 10. Airport employees rushed to the woman's aid when she started going into labor at the airport.
"The stork was cleared for arrival today for a special delivery. Meet Mia who was born at the airport this afternoon with help from our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadeFire and @MiamiDadePD," MIA wrote on Twitter.
Reporters were also informed that the mother and baby are doing just fine.
"She's going to have such a great story to tell," one of Local 10's news anchors said. "'Where'd you get your name from?' 'Well, let me tell you.'"
There have been some stunning miracles over the last year involving babies. Earlier this year, an Ohio woman gave birth to the first baby born with COVID-19 antibodies -- in Florida, too! Last December, a baby was successfully born and made history doing so.