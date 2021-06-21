Feedback

Try Guessing The Name Of The Baby Born At Miami International Airport

By Zuri Anderson

June 21, 2021

Close-up of mother kissing baby daughter lying on bed at home
Photo: Getty Images

A baby was brought into the world Sunday (June 20) at Miami International Airport, and you'll never guess her new name.

The woman who delivered the baby girl named her Mia, which happens to be the abbreviation of the South Florida Airport, according to Local 10. Airport employees rushed to the woman's aid when she started going into labor at the airport.

"The stork was cleared for arrival today for a special delivery. Meet Mia who was born at the airport this afternoon with help from our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadeFire and @MiamiDadePD," MIA wrote on Twitter.

Reporters were also informed that the mother and baby are doing just fine.

"She's going to have such a great story to tell," one of Local 10's news anchors said. "'Where'd you get your name from?' 'Well, let me tell you.'"

There have been some stunning miracles over the last year involving babies. Earlier this year, an Ohio woman gave birth to the first baby born with COVID-19 antibodies -- in Florida, too! Last December, a baby was successfully born and made history doing so.

Chat About Try Guessing The Name Of The Baby Born At Miami International Airport

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.