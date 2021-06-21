Try Guessing The Name Of The Baby Born At Miami International Airport

A baby was brought into the world Sunday (June 20) at Miami International Airport, and you'll never guess her new name.

The woman who delivered the baby girl named her Mia, which happens to be the abbreviation of the South Florida Airport, according to Local 10. Airport employees rushed to the woman's aid when she started going into labor at the airport.

"The stork was cleared for arrival today for a special delivery. Meet Mia who was born at the airport this afternoon with help from our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadeFire and @MiamiDadePD," MIA wrote on Twitter.

Reporters were also informed that the mother and baby are doing just fine.