U.S. Extends Coronavirus Travel Restrictions To Canada, Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the coronavirus travel restrictions for Canada and Mexico will remain in place until at least July 21. In March 2020, the U.S. closed its northern and southern borders to leisure travel to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. DHS has extended the closure on a monthly basis.

"To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel," DHS wrote on Twitter.

The agency noted that Canada and Mexico have been making progress fighting the coronavirus pandemic and said it is working with health officials in all three countries on how to safely ease restrictions on crossing the northern and southern border.

"DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House's expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."

In Canada, officials are starting to ease travel restrictions for Canadian citizens returning home. Beginning on July 5, Canadians who are fully vaccinated will be able to skip a mandatory two-week quarantine when they enter the country. They must present proof of vaccination, provide a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours before arrival, take a second test when they arrive, and have a plan in place to quarantine in case that test comes back positive.