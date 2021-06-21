Nicholas Petricca's dad passed away in 2017 after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's, and this Father's Day the Walk The Moon singer honored his dad with a cover of Coldplay's "The Scientist." He shared the video, which was shot for the Alzheimer's Association, on Instagram. In the clip, Petricca also reminisced about his relationship with his dad and how special music was for both of them.

"He was the type of dad that was introducing me to new music and I remember bringing home a Coldplay CD and being excited to be the one to show him a band he hadn’t heard of," he recalled with a smile. "I went to Coldplay concerts with my dad and how powerful a connection point music was for our whole time together."

"I think Chris Martin has a really beautiful way of articulating a very universal, human feeling with such simplicity," he added. "‘The Scientist’ is about a goodbye, and a sense of regret and not fully understanding, which, yeah, I relate to deeply. There’s so much uncertainty, and so many questions. But there’s a feeling of hope too, a deep feeling of faith that comes through. It just gets in there man and ‘The Scientist’ is one of those tunes that reminds me of those times.”

At the end of the video, Petricca told a beautiful story about the stunning connection his dad had with music, even in his last days: “In my dad’s last couple of years he had moved to a nursing home, and there’s a piano that we would roll down the hall and into his room. I’d just play songs that we loved. It’s pretty miraculous to see someone who has lost their ability to speak full phrases and sentences, and to start playing a song and they’re singing along perfectly, every lyric."

See the emotional post below.