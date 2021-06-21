Feedback

Why June 21st Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 21, 2021

It’s June 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore quit Deep Purple to form his own group, Rainbow.

In 2000, 39-year old Karen McNeil, who claimed she was Axl Rose’s wife and that she communicated with him telepathically, was sentenced to a year in jail for stalking the singer.

In 1955, Johnny Cash released his first single, “Hey Porter,” which sold 100-thousand copies.

In 2005, Billy Corgan took out full-page advertisements in two papers announcing that he wanted to reform the Smashing Pumpkins. He wrote, “I want my band back, and my songs, and my dreams.”

In 1988, Pink Floyd performed in Versailles, France, a concert that was later released as the “Delicate Sound of Thunder” video.

And in 2008, Disturbed had the number one album in the country with Indestructible, their third consecutive record to top the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

