2 Wedding Crashers Try To Steal Beer, Instigate Brawl At Reception In Ohio

Wedding crashers aiming to swindle a case a beer landed behind bars in Ohio.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office report states that two uninvited men crashed the reception at the John Hartz building at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Saturday (June 19). Officials identified the men who allegedly tried to steal the case of beer as William Beeson, 22, and Justin Crowl, 29, Fox 8 reports.

While trying to confront the unwanted duo, the groom took a punch from Beeson, Crowl came to his aid, and a group of guests swarmed to help. The altercation resulted in a black eye for Beeson and a cut for Crowl, credited to glass from broken beer bottles. Beeson and Crowl told Richland County deputies they were attending a horse show at the fairgrounds when a wedding guest invited them, according to multiple reports.

Beeson and Crowl insisted to authorities that they were attacked without reason, ABC 6 notes.

But now, the crashers are charged with theft, trespassing and disorderly conduct.