9 Children, 1 Adult Killed In Chain Of Crashes On I-65 In Alabama

Local residents in Greenville are in mourning after a tragic multi-vehicle crash occurred along I-65 over the weekend.

The State of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed nine children were among the 10 individuals killed in the crash on Saturday (June 19), ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reports.

Investigators are now revealing more information about what caused the chain reaction of crashes and how local residents are coping with the grief.

A car is reported to have hydroplaned on the bridge near the 138-mile marker on I-65, which led to a 15-car pile-up.

Michael Smith, the CEO of the Alabama Sheriff's Youth Ranches, told ABC 33/40 that one of the organization's vans was carrying nine individuals, eight of which were children from the Tallapoosa Ranch, and caught on fire.

The children on board ranged in ages from 4 to 17 and were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're handling grief in so many different ways. We're mad sometimes. We're crying sometimes. We're in denial sometimes," Smith said via ABC 33/40. "Hopefully, we'll get to a point where we start to remember the good things from those ranch girls that we lost."

The driver and ranch director, Candice Gulley, were the only two survivors traveling inside the van at the time of the crash.

Smith told ABC 33/40 Gulley is still in the hospital in Montgomery as of Tuesday (June 22).