Brandi Carlile's 'Girls Just Wanna Weekend' Plots Return

Brandi Carlile is heading to Mexico with some friendly faces for her Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2022.

Carlile recently announced that her annual affair is set to return February 1-5, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico. The all-star lineup includes the likes of Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, the Indigo Girls, Lucius, Margo Price, Yola, KT Tunstall, Amythyst Kiah and Katie Pruitt. The all-inclusive concert vacation will also see some "special guests," as per announcement teasers, as well as day-to-day activities like morning yoga, workshops and local excursions. Additionally, Carlile has organized a day of service with the non-profit organization, Positive Legacy.

"'Once upon a time there was light in my life' ….. it’s happening," Carlile captioned the announcement post on Instagram. "This ain’t the year to miss pals! I can’t wait to see you all."

Fans can purchase packages at both the Hard Rock Hotel or at the nearby UNICO 20°87° Resort. Both venues feature rooms with tropical views, room service and specialty features like swim-up pools. Reservations for the Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2022 will begin on Wednesday, with a pre-sale starting today. Click here for more details on pricing.