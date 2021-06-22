Chris Brown Under Investigation For Battery After Allegedly Slapping Woman

Chris Brown is under investigation for battery.

Over the weekend, police responded to the 32-year-old singer's San Fernando Valley home, where a woman claimed Chris slapped her, TMZ reported.

As noted by the outlet, the alleged victim told officers the slap was so hard part of her weave came out. Cops then made a battery report, which named Chris as the suspect. Sources told TMZ, the alleged victim had no injuries, "aside from the allegedly dislodged weave," and stated that no arrests have been made.

As news of the incident began making its rounds online, Chris appeared to respond to the slapping allegation on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 22), posting a series of crying laughing emojis, and writing "y'all so damn [cap emoji]."