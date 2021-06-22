Dippin' Dots CEO Accused Of Sending Revenge Porn, Including To Ex's Mom

The CEO of Dippin' Dots is being sued in an Oklahoma County court by an ex-girlfriend accusing him of revenge porn and blackmail.

The lawsuit says Amanda Brown dated CEO Scott Fischer from 2019 to 2020, and that Fischer would ask Brown for nude photos of her while they were together. Brown also alleged that Fischer would not financially support her if she didn't send him explicit photos.

The lawsuit describes the couple's relationship as tumultuous, but Brown said the ice cream executive continued to harass her even after they broke up.

She accuses Fischer of blackmailing her and threatening to send out her nude photos of she didn't behave a certain way, TMZ reported.

“On at least one recent occasion, Fischer delivered Amanda’s private sexual image to perhaps the most traumatizing audience imaginable — Amanda’s mother. Persistently, Fischer has accompanied his cruel behavior with statements, suggestions, or intimations to Amanda that he is too rich or powerful for her to hold him accountable," the suit says.

Brown also claims that Fischer threatened to send the nude photos to her father and her friends, and to upload them to a porn website, NBC News reported.

"This inflammatory lawsuit brought forth by Ms. Brown is nothing more than an attempt to extort Mr. Fischer after he ended their relationship. It is unfortunate that she has stooped to the level of attacking my client through an outlandish lawsuit, covering up her illegal actions," Fischer's lawyers said in a statement sent to TMZ. "Mr. Fischer is disappointed this has become a legal matter despite his efforts to bring about a respectful resolution. He is ready to put the matter behind him and move forward."

The lawsuit could land Fischer into major legal trouble since revenge porn is a felony in Oklahoma.