Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is 'Like a Brother' To Her
By Emily Lee
June 22, 2021
Back in 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their plans to "consciously uncouple" after eleven years of marriage. Though the exes faced backlash at the time, it seems their efforts to remain on good terms with each other have been a success.
During a virtual appearance on Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, Paltrow gushed over her ex-husband. Five years after their divorce was finalized, the Goop founder still considers the Coldplay frontman a member of her family.
"I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now," Paltrow recalled. "We just like looked at each other and we were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?'"
When host Jill Martin observed that "it's so nice you have such a nice relationship like that" with your ex-husband, Paltrow enthusiastically agreed. "He's like my brother. You know, he's my family. I love him," she shared. "I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well. You know, it really did, I have to say."
Paltrow is now married to television producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson for the past few years.