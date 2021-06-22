Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is 'Like a Brother' To Her

Back in 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their plans to "consciously uncouple" after eleven years of marriage. Though the exes faced backlash at the time, it seems their efforts to remain on good terms with each other have been a success.

During a virtual appearance on Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, Paltrow gushed over her ex-husband. Five years after their divorce was finalized, the Goop founder still considers the Coldplay frontman a member of her family.

"I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now," Paltrow recalled. "We just like looked at each other and we were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?'"