Justine Skye To Perform During Black Music Month Event: How to Watch

June is Black Music Month, and iHeartRadio has partnered up with hair care brand Carol's Daughter to celebrate the incredible artists who have made their mark in hip hop and R&B during an exclusive event, and Justine Skye is appearing on this week's show on June 24th.

During iHeartRadio Black Music Month Sessions, presented by Carol's Daughter, Skye will give a special performance for fans, as well as sit down for a Q&A hosted by Angela Yee to talk about the joys, strength, and the challenges of being a Black woman in the music industry today, as well as topics like her natural hair and beauty routine and more.

Fans can tune in to watch Justine Skye's appearance on iHeartRadio Black Music Month Sessions, presented by Carol's Daughter on Thursday, June 24th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook channels. The show will also be available to watch on demand for 7 days following the event.