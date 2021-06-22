Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing Rare Lemur From The San Francisco Zoo

A California man is behind bars and facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a rare lemur from the San Francisco Zoo. Cory John McGilloway, 31, was charged with violating the Endangered Species Act and faces up to one year in prison.

McGilloway is accused of kidnapping the 21-year-old male ring-tailed lemur named Maki from the zoo on October 13, 2020. Officials noticed Maki was missing the next day and found signs of forced entry into the enclosure. A frantic search began for the rare lemur, which required special medical care.

Two days later, a woman recorded a video of McGilloway walking the lemur on the leash on Treasure Island, which is about two miles off the coast of San Francisco. Later that day, Maki was recovered at a playground in Daly City, about 10 miles southwest of San Francisco, after a five-year-old boy noticed it during recess.

McGilloway was taken into custody later that night in San Rafael, about 18 miles northwest of San Francisco. Authorities were responding to a shoplifting call when they noticed McGilloway driving a stolen dump truck.

On Monday (June 21), McGilloway appeared in court via a video link from a Los Angeles jail and was arraigned on one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act. In addition to jail time, he could also be fined up to $50,000.